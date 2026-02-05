Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks to the President's address without PM Modi's reply amid chaos. Sources claimed the Congress planned a physical attack on the PM. Opposition members protested, disrupting the House proceedings.

Motion Passed Amid Unprecedented Chaos

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks to the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources Allege Attack Plot

The Congress was physically planning to attack PM Modi in the lower house of Parliament, and women MPs were sent as a cover measure for this, according to sources.

According to the sources, the Speaker decided to adjourn the House, despite the Prime Minister being in Parliament and available to address the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament were repeatedly disrupted by Opposition members' sloganeering. Amid this Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated a voice vote, after which the motion was passed without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lower House.

PM Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address yesterday but due to repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

Opposition Condemns Move

The Prime Minister is expected to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address later today in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, suspended Congress MP Manickam Tagore asserted that until Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is allowed to present his views, the Opposition will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in the House.

Tagore condemned the Lok Sabha for passing the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. "I don't know about the Rajya Sabha. I am a suspended Lok Sabha member. I only know how we operate... But till the LoP is not allowed to speak, the Prime Minister will not be allowed to speak!" Tagore told ANI.

Replying to the Lok Sabha's official X post on the passing of the motion, Tagore criticised the parliament for allowing only BJP members to speak, thereby restricting the Opposition's participation.

"What a sad day for Parliamentary democracy in the Lok Sabha. During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Hon'ble President's Address, Opposition leaders were repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak. The Leader of Opposition was not allowed to present the views of crores of Indians, while only ruling party members dominated the proceedings," Tagore wrote on X.

"Shockingly, the Prime Minister himself did not come to participate in the Lok Sabha, yet the Motion of Thanks was pushed through and passed," he wrote further. (ANI)