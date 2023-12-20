Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha passes 3 amended criminal law Bills

    The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSB) 2023 have been passed in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah said the new bills lay "emphasis on Indianness, the Indian Constitution and the well-being of the people". 

    Lok Sabha passes Bharatiya Nyaya Second Sanhita 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three revised criminal law bills, namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which proposes to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita which seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act. It was passed by the Lower House in the absence of 97 MPs, who were suspended this week. 

    While speaking during the winter session of Parliament on Wednesday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), focuses on justice rather than punishment.  He said, "I have not only read every line of proposed criminal laws, but I have gone through every comma, full stop and held 158 meetings." 

    He said the existing criminal laws – Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) - were reflective of the colonial mindset with the intention to punish and not impart justice. Shah added that the three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols. 

    Insisting that the new laws will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, Amit Shah said the new bills lay "emphasis on Indianness, the Indian Constitution and the well-being of the people". 

    "The three news bills seek to establish a justice system based on Indian thinking... Three proposed criminal laws will free people from colonial mindset and its symbols," Shah said.

    Home Minister Amit Shah elucidates on the features of the redrafted criminal bill. "Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal...The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial," he added.

    The bills were initially introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but were later withdrawn. Amit Shah reintroduced the revised bills in the Lok Sabha last week.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year snt

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate

    'Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them...' Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate

    Amit Shah introduces Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 explains changes made in CrPC gcw

    'Time to end colonial laws...' Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on new bills to replace Indian Penal Code

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Recent Stories

    Profit booking, Covid sub-variant JN.1 concerns & more: Why Indian markets plunged in just 3 hours snt

    Profit booking, Covid sub-variant JN.1 concerns & more: Why Indian markets plunged in just 3 hours

    Football Nottingham Forest unveils Nuno Espirito Santo as new head coach osf

    Nottingham Forest unveils Nuno Espirito Santo as new head coach

    Football EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal osf

    EPL 2023-24: Is Manchester United's Onana better than David de Gea? Here's what goalkeeper's stats reveal

    Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana anr

    Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year snt

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon