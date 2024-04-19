Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When was NOTA introduced into polling system?

    Before NOTA was included in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voters who wished to reject all candidates had to fill out Form 49-O at a voting booth. However, this process compromised the secrecy of the voter’s choice.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When was NOTA introduced into polling system? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Electronic voting machines (EVMs) offer a "None of the Above" (NOTA) option for voters who do not want to endorse any political candidate. This enables people to use their right to abstain from voting without having to disclose their choice.

    Selecting NOTA indicates that the voter has chosen not to support any specific party or candidate. If NOTA receives the highest number of votes in a constituency, the candidate with the second-highest number of votes is declared the winner.

    Before NOTA was included in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voters who wished to reject all candidates had to fill out Form 49-O at a voting booth. However, this process compromised the secrecy of the voter’s choice.

    When was NOTA introduced?

    Following a September 27, 2013, ruling by the Supreme Court, NOTA was implemented in India. It was intended to deter political parties from nominating corrupt individuals.

    “Negative voting will lead to a systemic change in polls and political parties will be forced to project clean candidates. If the right to vote is a statutory right, then the right to reject a candidate is a fundamental right of speech and expression under the Constitution,” said a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam said while delivering the verdict.

    The bench also mentioned that a number of other nations have a negative voting system.  Even in Parliament, MPs have the option to abstain from voting.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) was ordered by the court to install a NOTA button on every electronic voting machine (EVM). The National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad created the NOTA symbol, which is displayed in the final panel of all EVMs, and the electoral body subsequently adopted it.

    When was NOTA used for the first time?

    The NOTA option was initially applied in 2013 during the Assembly elections that took place in the Union Territory of Delhi as well as four states: Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In the state elections, over 15 lakh voters used this option, with 3.56 lakh doing so in Chhattisgarh, 5.9 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, and 5.67 lakh in Rajasthan.

     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH) AJR

    'Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH)

    HISTORIC! 50 feet Vasuki Indicus 'largest snake to have ever existed'; Kutch fossil dubbed as 'jackpot' anr

    HISTORIC! 50 feet Vasuki Indicus 'largest snake to have ever existed'; Kutch fossil dubbed as 'jackpot'

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Sowmya Reddy aims to become Bengaluru's first woman MP with historic win gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Sowmya Reddy aims to become Bengaluru's first woman MP with historic win

    Congress is like Shalya from Mahabharat FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition party for undermining India's progress

    'Like Shalya from Mahabharat...' FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress for undermining India's progress

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Team news, key players, head-to-head and more osf

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Team news, key players, head-to-head and more

    VIRAL VIDEO: 'I Should've Done Better', Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts after watching THIS video RBA

    VIRAL VIDEO: 'I Should've Done Better', Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts after watching THIS video

    Did Travis Barker post wife Kourtney Kardashian's toilet seat picture on her birthday? Netizens are SHOCKED! RKK

    Did Travis Barker post wife Kourtney Kardashian's toilet seat picture on her birthday? Netizens are SHOCKED!

    WhatsApp update: Meta introduces AI Chatbot on messaging app; Here's how you can use it gcw

    WhatsApp update: Meta introduces AI Chatbot on messaging app; Here's how you can use it

    Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH) AJR

    'Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon