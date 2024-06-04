Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: HM Amit Shah secures Gandhinagar seat as BJP set to sweep Gujarat again

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah was contesting against Sonal Patel, a Congressman, for the Lok Sabha seat in Gandhinagar.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Home Minister Amit Shah wins From Gandhinagar
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah secured victory in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday (June 4). This year, 14 candidates were contesting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar constituency. In comparison, there were 17 candidates in 2019, 18 in 2014, and 19 in the 2009 elections.

    Shah was contesting against Sonal Patel, a Congressman, for the Lok Sabha seat in Gandhinagar. Counting for the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats began at 8 a.m. Shah won the seat in the 2019 election with a massive margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes. The BJP heavyweight Lal Krishna Advani previously held the seat, which the Union minister is running for a second term in.

    In 1996, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also won the seat, however, he favoured holding onto the Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) seat.

    In Gujarat, the BJP has already won 25 seats without facing any opposition, including the Surat seat. In 2014 and 2019, the party, which has ruled Gujarat for more than 20 years, secured all 26 seats.

    The BJP is still far from reaching the majority, but the NDA has already passed the halfway point. The Lok Sabha trends have caught them off guard.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
