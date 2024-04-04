Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 20.4 crore, 18 criminal cases

    Congress sitting MP of Wayanad and UDF candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Rahul Gandhi declared his assets as per the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers.

    Rahul Gandhi, the UDF candidate from the Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, declared assets totaling Rs 20.4 crore. His liquid cash on hand amounts to Rs 55,000, and there is a combined deposit of Rs 26,25,157 across two bank accounts, as per the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers filed yesterday. Additionally, the affidavit disclosed the existence of 18 criminal cases against Rahul, including a disqualification case.

    Details of Rahul Gandhi's property:

    Movable property: Rs 9,24,59,264

    Immovable property: Rs 11,15,02,598

    Liabilities: Rs 49,79,184

    Rahul Gandhi also holds shares and bonds worth Rs 4,33,60,519 in several companies. His investments in mutual funds amount to Rs 3,81,33,572 (Net Assets Value). Apart from these, Rahul Gandhi has invested Rs 15,21,740 in sovereign gold bonds.

    The Congress MP also declares two plots of inherited agricultural land in Mehrauli, New Delhi. He also owns two commercial properties in Gurugram. 

    Rahul Gandhi also declared a total income of Rs 1.02,78,680 in his last Income Tax Return for the Financial Year 2022-23. 

    On Wednesday (April 3), Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers in Kerala's Wayanad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Arriving earlier in the day, the Congress leader, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, held a roadshow in the district.

    Addressing constituents during his visit, Rahul Gandhi affirmed his unwavering support for the people of Wayanad on various issues, including the prevalent human-animal conflict that has caused numerous casualties in the region. Asserting his commitment, he expressed readiness to amplify the concerns of the hill constituency on national and global platforms.

    Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and VD Satheesan were also present alongside Rahul Gandhi as he submitted three sets of documents before District Collector Renuraj. Rahul is scheduled to revisit the constituency on the 15th, following which he will engage actively in constituency-related activities for seven days.
     

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
