    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: What is a voter slip? Here's how you can download it online

    Polling in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on 58 constituencies across seven states and UTs. Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Jammu-Kashmir will vote on May 25.
     

    The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway in the country. Voting for the sixth phase is taking place on May 25. The last phase will vote on June 1 and results are scheduled for June 4. In the sixth phase, elections will take place on 58 seats across seven states and constituencies including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Jammu-Kashmir. In order to exercise your franchise, people must have their voter slips along with their voter ID cards.

    What is a voter slip?

    A voter slip is proof that a voter is eligible and on the election commission's electoral roll. The slip provides a voter's name, residence, location, booth number, and other information. Before casting their vote, the voter must present the slip to the first polling officer at their allotted polling station. The polling officer validates the information on the voter slip against the marked copy of the electoral roll and is in charge of identifying electors. When visiting a polling station, one needs bring identification with them.

    How to download voter slip?

    • Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/, the website of the Election Commission of India.
    • Search for the E-PIC Download area located on the page's right side.
    • Following your click on the link, a new page will open asking for registration.
    • Complete the form to sign up for the website.
    • Once you have registered, you must log in.
    • Next, input the voter ID card number, or EPIC number.
    • When you select the search option, your name will appear on the page.
    • The specified cellphone number will get an OTP for verification.
    • The voter slip is simply downloadable after inputting the OTP.
       
