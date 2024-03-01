Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Oppn seal seat-share deal in Maharashtra, Congress to contest on 18 seats

    Report suggests that the Shiv Sena faction led by ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will contest 20 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress will contest 18 and the Nationalist Congress Party unit led by Sharad Pawar will field candidates for the other 10.

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra has decided on a seat-sharing agreement for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, according to media reports and in 48 hours, there'll probably be an official announcement.

    Report claims that 20 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state would be contested by the Shiv Sena side, which is led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Nationalist Congress Party unit under Sharad Pawar will field candidates for the remaining 10 seats, with the Congress contesting 18 of them.

    The Sena (UBT) will provide two seats to regional parties like Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, and Pawar's portion will give a ticket to an independent candidate named Raju Shetty. Additionally, report states that the Sena (UBT) will run for four of Mumbai's six Lok Sabha seats; the VBA may receive one of these, maybe the Mumbai North East seat.

    The MVA's seat-sharing deal is a significant step forward for the opposition group in India, which is attempting to finalize agreements as soon as possible because the election is scheduled for a few weeks from now.

    State parties have consistently pushed the national outfit to obtain a greater number of seats, making it difficult for the Congress-led group—which was founded in June of last year with the specific goal of unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party—to reach agreements.

    In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress even severed all talks with the Congress after it continued to negotiate her 'final' offer of two seats - the same (and only) two it won last time. There have, since, been big boosts for INDIA. An agreement was struck by the Congress and Samajwadi Party for a 17:63 split of UP's 80 seats, and the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party closed a pan-India accord.
     

