    LS Polls 2024: Local vs outsider row escalates as INC's Hebbalkar questions BJP's Shettar's Belagavi address

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, contesting from the BJP in Belagavi, asserts it as his "karmabhoomi" despite hailing from Hubli. Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar challenges his residency claim, highlighting the BJP's alleged neglect of local issues. The electoral clash emphasizes local representation vs. national leadership, epitomized by the slogans "We are Pakka Local" vs. "Modi Guarantee."

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Local vs outsider row escalates as INC's Laxmi Hebbalkar questions BJP's Shettar's Belagavi address vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Karnataka former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, contesting from the BJP in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, asserts Belagavi as his "karmabhoomi" despite starting his political career from Hubli. However, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar from the Congress challenges Shettar, demanding proof of his residency in Belagavi before claiming it as his workplace.

    In the election fervour, a war of words has erupted between the BJP's Jagadish Shettar and the Congress's Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. The focus of the debate? The distinction between local candidates and outsiders.

    Former CM Shettar, hailing from Hubli, emphasizes his connection to Belagavi, stating it as his "karmabhoomi" owing to his extensive work in the district as an in-charge minister. He dismisses Congress's criticism of him as an outsider, challenging his opponent, Mrunal Hebbalkar, to scrutinize his residency details.

    In response, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, questions Shettar's claim, urging him to reveal his Belagavi address before declaring it as his workplace. She counters BJP's campaign boasting the Modi wave, highlighting the alleged negligence of local MPs in addressing issues such as floods and droughts in Belagavi.

    The electoral battle intensifies as both parties vie for the trust of the electorate, with Congress emphasizing the importance of local representation and BJP championing its national leadership. The clash between "We are Pakka Local" and "Modi Guarantee" underscores the contrasting narratives shaping the political discourse in the region.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
