Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Rae Bareli seat

Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli stands as one of the crucial Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, contributing to its 80 parliamentary seats. Consisting of five Assembly segments - Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, and Unchahar - this constituency holds significance in the political landscape. Notably, Rae Bareli is a general seat, not designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In this electoral battleground, major political players such as the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) vie for dominance. Notably, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has emerged victorious in the Rae Bareli seat on five consecutive occasions - in 2004, 2006 (bypoll), 2009, 2014, and 2019 - highlighting the party's stronghold in the region.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rae Bareli constituency demography

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Rae Bareli constituency boasted a substantial electorate, totaling 17,02,248 eligible voters. This figure calls on 8,96,132 male voters and 8,06,066 female voters. Furthermore, the constituency registered 50 voters identified as belonging to the third gender, along with 3,235 postal votes, indicating significant electoral participation and engagement.

Additionally, Rae Bareli witnessed the participation of service voters during this period, totaling 4,346 individuals. Among them, 4,154 were men, while 192 women exercised their voting rights, reflecting diverse demographic engagement in the electoral process.

Lok Sbaha elections 2024: Know important dates

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the announcement, the first phase of voting will commence on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Moreover, the election results are slated to be declared on June 4. Notably, the Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for voting on May 20 include Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda constituencies.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rae Bareli 2019 winners (Candidates and parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, clinched victory for the fifth consecutive time, including one bypoll, with a commanding margin of 1,67,178 votes. Securing a substantial vote share of 55.78%, Gandhi garnered a total of 5,34,918 votes.

Her closest rival, BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh, trailed behind with 3,67,740 votes, constituting 38.35% of the total valid votes polled, in a closely contested electoral battle.

During the preceding 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious for the fourth time, also including one bypoll. She amassed 5,26,434 votes, securing a formidable vote share of 63.80%. In this election, BJP candidate Ajay Agrawal emerged as the runner-up with 1,73,721 votes, capturing 21.05% of the valid votes. Gandhi outpaced Agrawal by an impressive margin of 3,52,713 votes.

The constituency recorded a total of 8,25,136 valid votes during this election. BSP candidate Pravesh Singh secured the third position with 63,633 votes, representing 7.71% of the total valid votes polled. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Archana Srivastava secured the fourth position with 10,383 votes, constituting 1.26% of the total valid votes.