Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI imposes ban on Exit Polls from April 19 till June 1

The Election Commission of India has prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls from April 19 to June 1, aiming to maintain electoral integrity during the Lok Sabha elections. Noncompliance concerns prompt the ECI to urge governments to remove unauthorized political ads. BJP enlists prominent leaders as star campaigners in Chhattisgarh to enhance electoral prospects.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notification prohibiting the conduct, publication, or publicizing of exit polls from 7 a.m. on April 19 to 6.30 p.m. on June 1. This directive comes under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, which aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The notification emphasizes that presenting any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or other surveys, on electronic media will be barred for 48 hours following the conclusion of each phase of polling. This measure is crucial to prevent the dissemination of potentially misleading information during the sensitive post-poll period.



The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, with voters across the country exercising their democratic right on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4, marking a pivotal moment in India's democratic journey.

Expressing concern over noncompliance with its directives, the ECI has urged all State and Union Territory governments to promptly remove unauthorized political advertisements and ensure full adherence to its instructions.



Prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah have been named as star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh.

With a roster of 40 influential figures enlisted to rally support ahead of the elections, which will unfold in three phases in the state, the BJP aims to bolster its electoral prospects. With nearly 97 crore eligible voters expected to participate, the Lok Sabha elections represent one of the largest democratic exercises globally.