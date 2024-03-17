Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC introduces 'Know Your Candidate' app to help you know your candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters may access the app to view the assets, liabilities, and criminal history of each candidate. Candidates must declare their criminal histories three times on television and in newspapers, and the parties nominating them must explain why they were chosen over other worthy contenders.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC introduces 'Know Your Candidate' app to help you know your candidates check details
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India launched the "Know Your Candidate" digital application in an attempt to empower voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This would enable people to educate themselves and make well-informed selections regarding the candidates they support.

    By giving voters useful information on the criminal histories, assets, and liabilities of politicians running for office in their various areas, this cutting-edge mobile app seeks to empower voters.

    “We have introduced a new mobile app that will enable voters to find out if a candidate, who is bidding to represent them in the Lok Sabha, has a criminal background. The application is called ‘Know Your Candidate’ or ‘KYC’,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference.

    Voters will be able to use the app, according to the poll body, to independently confirm information on the candidates running for office in their district and make well-informed judgments in order to exercise their democratic rights. You may download the Know Your Candidate (KYC) app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

    Check out 'Know Your Candidate' app features: 

    • Voters can use it to look up candidates by name.
    • It presents details on the candidate's criminal history, if any.
    • It gives details on any criminal charges that have been brought against the candidate.
    • It demonstrates the type of offenses for which the candidate is facing accusations.

    The Election Commission said on Saturday that although voting in Jammu and Kashmir would take place in five stages, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19 and the results will be revealed on June 4.

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that over 97 crore voters are eligible to cast ballots in the Lok Sabha elections and asked everyone to "get inked." Additionally, the CEC stated that there are 97.8 crore eligible voters, 49.72 crore of whom are male and 47.1 crore of whom are female.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
