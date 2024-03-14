Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's second list shows fresh strategy

    Karnataka emerged as the state with the highest number of incumbents replaced. The BJP opted to bench 10 sitting MPs out of the 20 names unveiled on Wednesday. Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat saw seven, six, and five sitting MPs being benched respectively.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's second list shows fresh strategy
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

    The second list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which was released on Wednesday (March 13), includes several prominent names and notable changes, reflecting strategic decisions by the party leadership.

    Among the prominent figures featured in the second list are senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with his colleagues in the central ministry including Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Rao Inderjit Singh. Additionally, the list includes just-ousted Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, and former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

    The second list marks significant changes compared to the previous one, notably dropping incumbents in favour of fresh faces. Notable changes include Karnataka cardiologist and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law C.N. Manjunath contesting from Bengaluru (Rural), and the party's media head Anil Baluni making his debut in Pauri-Garhwal, replacing former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. Furthermore, Pankaja Munde replaces her younger sibling Pritam in Maharashtra’s Beed constituency.

    The list also indicates a shift in Karnataka politics, with former Karnataka CM and ex-Union Minister Sadananda Gowda being replaced by Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje in Bangalore North, among other changes.

    In Delhi, veterans like Yogendra Chandaulia and Harsh Malhotra have been named as candidates, replacing incumbents like Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir respectively.

    Maharashtra sees several changes, including the retention of Raksha Nikhil Khadse in Raver despite her father-in-law and party veteran Eknath Khadse’s switch to NCP. Sudhir Mungantiwar, a prominent OBC face, has been fielded from Chandrapur.

    The move to shift Pankaja Munde, daughter of late stalwart Gopinath Munde, is seen as an attempt to address her discontent over the denial of candidacy, following her defeat in the assembly polls and the rise of her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde.

    However, the party is yet to finalize candidates in states like Bihar and Odisha, where negotiations with existing and potential allies are ongoing.

    In Haryana, the nomination of Ashok Tanwar in Sirsa (SC) indicates the party's strategic focus on garnering support from the Ravidas community, which holds a significant share of the SC population in the state.

    Additionally, candidates for remaining Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh have been declared, including Vivek Bunty Sahu who will challenge sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath in Chhindwara.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 8:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk III for Army, Coast Guard

    Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk IIIs for Army, Coast Guard

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP releases 72 names in second list; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP releases 72 names in second list; check details

    Tamil Nadu: BJP slams DMK over minister's 'threatening' remark for PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    Tamil Nadu: BJP slams DMK over minister's 'threatening' remark for PM Modi (WATCH)

    Doordarshan special treat for devotees: To live telecast of morning aarti from Ayodhya's Ram Temple AJR

    Doordarshan's special treat for devotees: To live telecast morning aarti from Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH) AJR

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan turns 59: 6 unknown facts about the actor RKK

    Aamir Khan turns 59: 6 unknown facts about the actor

    Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 must watch films of the director ATG

    Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 must watch films of the director

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk III for Army, Coast Guard

    Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk IIIs for Army, Coast Guard

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon