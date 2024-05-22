Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP expels actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bihar against NDA's official candidate, as an independent candidate.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP expels actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    The BJP has expelled Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh for running as an independent in the Bihar Lok Sabha constituency of Karakat against Upendra Kushwaha, the nominee of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Singh put an end to weeks of rumours about his candidature from Karakat on May 9 when he submitted his nomination.

    Karakat will head to the polls on June 1, the seventh and last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    In addition to Kushwaha, a former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chairman, Rajaram Singh of the Mahagathbandhan and Priyanka Chaudhary of AIMIM are running for the seat in south Bihar.

    Last week, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh said that he would not, under any circumstances, withdraw his nomination for the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Following senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Prem Kumar's statement that Singh should withdraw his nomination or face consequences from the party, the actor-turned-politician made the comments.

    "I will not withdraw my nomination as there is no point in going back from here," Pawan Singh declared. He further added, "I am an artist, not a criminal that the BJP intends to prosecute. Everyone has the right to live a free life in this country, India. Pawan Singh will run for office from Karakat at any costs, regardless of what anyone thinks."
     

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
