Lok Sabha polls 2024: 3 villages in UP achieve 100% voting, community funds Bengaluru man's flight to vote

Three remote villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district achieved a 100% voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha polls, demonstrating remarkable community spirit. Local efforts included funding a flight for a voter from Bengaluru and personalized assistance from officials to ensure every eligible voter participated. Saulda, Bamhauri Nagal, and Budhni Narahat villages highlight the profound community commitment to democracy.

In an inspiring display of community spirit, three remote villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district achieved a 100% voter turnout during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The villages, located near the Madhya Pradesh border, include Saulda, Bamhauri Nagal, and Budhni Narahat.

Inspired by the local election authorities' goal of achieving maximum voter turnout, the villages exemplified extraordinary teamwork between officials and residents to ensure every eligible citizen could exercise their voting rights. Notably, villagers united to finance a return flight from Bengaluru for 25-year-old Sher Singh, enabling him to participate in the elections despite financial challenges. This collaborative effort, supported by community members like Tushar Kataria and Karan Yadav, exemplifies the spirit of democratic engagement at its finest.

Likewise, Jaideep, a 24-year-old stenographer residing in Delhi and employed at the Ministry of Home Affairs, experienced individual support from the District Magistrate to ensure his timely return to his hometown for voting. This dedicated assistance was emblematic of the unwavering commitment demonstrated by the District Election Officers of Lalitpur and East Delhi. According to Jaideep, their efforts surpassed mere duty, exemplifying a sincere commitment to facilitating his participation in the democratic process, reported TOI.

The selected villages were targeted for this initiative due to their smaller size, which made managing the logistics of achieving full voter participation feasible. Saulda village has 375 registered voters, Bamhauri Nagal 441, and Budhni Narahat 215. The dedicated efforts to mobilize every single voter underscore the importance placed on each vote and the collective endeavour to support the democratic process.

This remarkable achievement not only highlights the power of community involvement in promoting democratic values but also sets a commendable example for electoral participation across the country.

