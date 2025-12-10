Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar warns Mamata Banerjee her CM post is at risk over her stance on infiltrators. The BJP and TMC also clash over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which Mamata claims has caused 40 deaths.

Majumdar warns Mamata over infiltration stance

Reiterating the issue of infiltrators in the state, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday called on the Trinamool Congress to clarify its stance on the issue, claiming that if infiltration increases and demographics change, then Mamata Banerjee will not remain the Chief Minister either. Majumdar also warned Mamata Banerjee about her Cooch Behar speech, saying that by supporting infiltrators, she is only destabilising her position.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "I know about the letter written by the 44 judges of the high courts and the Supreme Court. I have a small question for Mamata Banerjee. Yesterday in Cooch Behar, she said she would not allow any detention camps to be established. So it's just a small question, regarding the scenes we saw in the Basirhat district of West Bengal, where people were going to Bangladesh, so many such Bangladeshi Muslims are inside the country."

He added, "The TMC should clarify its stance on it. Is it even right that we give citizenship to any other person who infiltrates the country? How can the country remain stable with such regular infiltrations?. She needs to understand that her politics can only survive if the country survives. If infiltration increases, if the demographics change, then Mamata Banerjee will not remain the Chief Minister either."

BJP accuses TMC of misusing electoral roll revision

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of both opposing and misusing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal. He warned that ignoring the process could leave 10% of false voters unchecked, undermining the entire SIR exercise.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "While TMC has opposed the SIR in West Bengal, it has also misused the process. They have pressured BLOs to further their agenda... The entire verification must be carried out; otherwise, the 10% of false voters in the state will remain, and the entire SIR process will go to waste..."

Mamata blames SIR for 40 deaths, attacks BJP

West Bengal is undertaking the SIR exercise alongside 11 other States and Union Territories. The state's Assembly Elections are likely to be held in 2026.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, initiated just months before the polls, has claimed 40 lives and is being used to destabilise the state government. Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalised, Banerjee accused the Centre of selectively implementing SIR in non-BJP-ruled states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

"Due to SIR, 40 people have died. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh has been announced. For those in the hospital, the amount is Rs 1 lakh... To prevent the State government from functioning, SIR was declared just three months before the polls. In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, elections are happening. SIR will happen in Tamil Nadu & Kerala since the BJP is not in power. It's happening in West Bengal since the BJP is not in power. Why is SIR not happening in bordering States where the BJP is in power?" Mamata said.

Urging people to attend hearings and fill out forms correctly, CM Mamata accused the BJP of trying to "drive out minorities, Matuas and Rajbanshis." She cautioned voters against supporting independent candidates, claiming that doing so would indirectly benefit the BJP. (ANI)