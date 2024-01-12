Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala for the second time on January 16 and will visit the Guruvayur temple on the 17th. The BJP hopes to gain momentum with the 'Modi' brand in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is on high hopes by relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open an account in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The Prime Minister who is scheduled to visit Kerala again next week, will hold a road show in Kochi. According to reports, efforts are also being made to bring PM Modi to the capital city next month.

The entire nation's and Kerala's prospects for the BJP depend on PM Modi. Following the address to the youths in Kochi, the women's conference in Thrissur, and the upcoming road show in Kochi, the party has convened a high-level meeting. PM Modi first went to the Guruvayur temple following his election in 2019. This time, before the elections, PM Modi will visit Guruvayur for the marriage of Suresh Gopi's daughter. The BJP is campaigning for development with the slogan "Modi's Guarantee" as it is ramping up for the election.

PM Modi is also a way for the BJP to secure the support of the Christian community. The BJP targets to gain victory in South India. BJP is paying more attention to South India with Congress coming to power in Telangana after Karnataka. Even though there is no seat in Kerala, big miracles are expected from PM Modi. In 2019, the party's vote share in Kerala was 15.53 per cent. However, according to a recent survey conducted by the party, more than twice this percentage supports the leader 'Modi'.

After the visit on the 16th and 17th, the state leaders will try to organise the Prime Minister's road show in the capital next month. The challenge before the party is to find candidates who are generally agreed upon and who will convert it into votes, even though the hope lies in PM Modi's image. Efforts are also being made to bring film actors and cultural workers into the political fray.

