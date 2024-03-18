Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP, former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda says Congress offered him ticket

    Following his loss of the Lok Sabha ticket from BJP, MP DV Sadananda Gowda revealed that Congress leaders approached him with an offer. He plans to discuss this with his family before announcing his decision. Gowda hinted at broader political dynamics and expressed disappointment over perceived injustices in Karnataka.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP, former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda says Congress offered him ticket vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    MP DV Sadananda Gowda has revealed that Congress leaders approached him with an offer following his loss of the Lok Sabha ticket from BJP. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on his birthday, Gowda announced his intention to discuss the matter with his family before announcing his decision tomorrow.

    Acknowledging the discussions with Congress leaders, Gowda highlighted the importance of familial consultation in making his decision. He emphasized that he would hold a press conference the next morning to articulate his position after deliberating with his family.

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    During the interaction with the media, Gowda hinted at broader political dynamics, referencing a conversation with a prominent member of his party. He underscored the significance of addressing grievances within the party, suggesting that all issues should be brought to the attention of the high command.

    Reflecting on recent developments, Gowda expressed his disappointment over the perceived injustice in the state. He hinted at forthcoming heartfelt thoughts during his upcoming press conference, indicating a desire to address these concerns publicly.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Shopkeeper attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa during Ramzan namaz; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Kanguva Suriya Sivakumar starrer Tamil fantasy-drama teaser to be out on THIS date; Read more NIR

    'Kanguva': Suriya Sivakumar starrer Tamil fantasy-drama teaser to be out on THIS date; Read more

    Football ISL 2023-24: From Bundesliga training to Mumbai City FC; Akash Mishra's inspiring journey in Indian Football osf

    ISL 2023-24: From Bundesliga training to Mumbai City FC; Akash Mishra's inspiring journey in Indian Football

    Apple to change name of Apple ID this year, announcement likely at WWDC 2024: Report gcw

    Apple to change name of Apple ID this year, announcement likely at WWDC 2024: Report

    YouTube star Elvish Yadav admits to snake venom supply for rave parties a day after his arrest; Read more ATG

    YouTube star Elvish Yadav admits to snake venom supply for rave parties a day after his arrest; Read more

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon