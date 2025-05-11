Amid easing tensions, locals in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Pathankot, and Barmer reported normalcy and expressed faith in the Army. No drone attacks or shelling occurred overnight; public life and services resumed without panic.

Amritsar : After days of tensions between India and Pakistan, the situation in Punjab's Amritsar remained normal on Sunday morning.

Manjeet Singh, a local here, said that the people of Amritsar have utmost faith in the Army.

"All the drone attacks Pakistan launched were thwarted and given a fitting reply by the Army...So, people of Amritsar trust the Army. There is no panic here...The mistake they committed last night, when they violated the ceasefire, is highly condemnable. They will be given a fitting reply," Singh said, speaking to ANI.

Another local stated that the situation was normal.

"People are leading normal lives. We are getting ration, water and oil normally...I do not want the peace in the country to ever be disrupted...No No country can progress through wars. People in India want progress..." he said.

Situations also remained normal in Ferozpur and Pathankot of Punjab.

In other parts of the country along the northern and western borders, situations remained normal. Streets of Barmer in Rajasthan bustled with life as the district administration lifted restrictions on all public activities.

According to the district officials, shops and markets will open at their regular times, and public activities will resume normally.

Importantly, no drone attacks or shelling were reported in the region last night.

In Jammu and Kashmir, situations remained normal in Samba, Kupwara, Poonch and Uri.

Jitendar Singh, a local from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir said that no incidents were reported overnight."Nothing happened over the night. It was only yesterday that firing took place in Akhnoor. We hope it remains the same. However, we can't trust them, as they can do anything," the local said, speaking to ANI.