LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan led a major party reshuffle, appointing Surender Vivek as the new Bihar president. MLA Raju Tiwari has been moved to the post of National General Secretary. The party also appointed new state chiefs and national office-bearers.

In a major reshuffle within the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Wednesday, the party appointed Surender Vivek as its Bihar president and shifted MLA Raju Tiwari to the post of National General Secretary.

Surender Vivek was the party's candidate in the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections from Sahebpur Kamal seat, but lost to RJD's Sattanand Sambuddha by a margin of 15,721 votes. With seven Assembly elections next year, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan has led a major shuffle in the posts of the party's state chiefs.

New State Chiefs Appointed

Uttar Pradesh will hold a major Assembly election in 2027, and the party has appointed Rajeev Pasi as the president of Eastern UP and working president of Central UP, and Pawan Kumar Verma for Western UP. The party drew a blank in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Amar Singh Mehmi has been given the charge of Punjab, Vishal Singh Thakur in Uttarkhand, Khoiram Deepu Singh in Manipur, Nitin Chauhan in Himachal Pradesh and Ashish Kumar Patel in Gujarat.

National Office-Bearers Announced

The party appointed Manishankar Pandey, Mohd. Shamim M Hava, Birendra Pradhan, Kunwar Asim Khan, Satyanand Sharma and Kamla Kumari as national vice presidents.

Abdul Khaliq was appointed as national secretary general and MP Rajesh Verma as national treasurer.

Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Raju Tiwari, Veena Devi, Ajay Kumar, Pankaj Arora, KP Choudhary, Virendra Bidhuri, Sukhato A Sema, Dhirendra Kumar Sinha 'Munna', Ashraf Ansari, Arvind Kumar Singh and C Vidyadharan were given the responsibility for the post of national general secretaries.

New Wing Presidents

Pranab Kumar was appointed as the president of the Youth Wing, Chandra Prabha Bhatia of the Women Wing and Abdul Khaliq was given a temporary charge of the Minority Wing of LJP(RV).

LJP(RV) made a mark in the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections, winning 19 of 28 seats contested.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the newly appointed national office-bearers of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and best wishes for a successful tenure," Chirag Paswan posted on X, announcing the office-bearers of the party.

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