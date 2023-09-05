'Like Hitler...' BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday equated Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin with late German dictator Hitler over his remarks on 'eliminating Sanatan Dharma'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday equated Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin with late German dictator Hitler over his remarks on 'eliminating Sanatan Dharma'.

Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the BJP said: "There is an eerie similarity between how Hitler characterised the Jews and Udhayanidhi Stalin described Sanatan Dharma. Like Hitler, Stalin Jr also demanded, that Sanatan Dharma be eradicated… We know how Nazi hate culminated in Holocaust, killing approx 6 million European Jews and at least another 5 million Soviet prisoners of war and other victims."

"Uday Stalin’s meditated comment is unadulterated hate speech and a call for genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma. Congress and I.N.D.I Alliance support for Stalin’s bile is most disconcerting," the party added.

Stalin has remained steadfast in his stance on the controversial comment he made about the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma,' which has ignited a significant political uproar nationwide.

"Two days ago, I addressed a gathering on the subject of Sanatana Dharma. I want to reiterate what I said then, I will say again and again... My remarks encompassed all religions, not just Hindus... I spoke against caste distinctions, that's all," the DMK leader stated in Thoothukudi.

During a meeting organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed that Sanatana stood in opposition to the concept of social justice and needed to be eliminated.

"Some things cannot be merely opposed; they must be eradicated. We don't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. Similarly, we must eradicate Sanatana. Instead of opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he remarked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a vigorous critique of the DMK leader, accusing him of advocating for the genocide of Hindus, an allegation that Udhayanidhi later refuted.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and a minister in the DMK Govt, has equated Sanatana Dharma with malaria and dengue... He believes it must be eradicated, not merely opposed. In short, he is advocating for the genocide of 80% of Bharat's population, who follow Sanatan Dharma," posted Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell.

The saffron party and numerous religious leaders have censured Udhayanidhi Stalin for his statement. The Congress, DMK's coalition partner in the state, stated that it respects all religions but recognizes that every political party has the right to express its views.