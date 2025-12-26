A Special CBI Court in Lucknow has sentenced two accused, Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava, to five years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 12 lakh each for their involvement in a case of cheating the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

A Special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) Lucknow has sentenced two accused to five years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 12 lakh each for cheating LIC of India, said a press statement from the agency.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused have been identified as Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava.

The release stated, "The CBI Court, Lucknow, on 24.12.2025, has sentenced two private persons, namely, Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava to Five Years Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 12 Lakh each for cheating LIC." https://x.com/CBIHeadquarters/status/2004149947638350270/photo/1CBI LIC

Details of the Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the instant case on the allegations that that Pradeep Kumar Pandey while functioning as Micro Processing Operator at Career Agents Branch (CAB). LIC of India at Gorakhpur, during the period from Nov, 2001 to Apr. 2003, in criminal conspiracy with some unknown persons, cheated LIC of India to the tune of Rs. 15,22,689 and benefited himself by misusing the password of the Branch Officials and creating fictitious policy Masters and fictitious Salary Saving Scheme's errors to facilitate fraudulent payments under 20 policies.

Investigation and Trial Outcome

After completion of investigation, CBI filed chargesheet on January 1, 2007, against Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Micro Processing Operator, LIC of India, Divisional Office, Gorakhpur and 5 private persons, namely, Braj Kumar Pandey; Manish Kumar Srivastava, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Amar Nath Pandey and Dhananjay Kumar Upadhyaya.

The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the two accused, Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava, accordingly.

The Ld. Trial Court has acquitted two accused persons, namely, Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Dhananjay Kumar Upadhyaya from all the charges levelled against them for want of sufficient evidence.

The accused Pradeep Kumar Pandey and Amar Nath Pandey expired during the trial. (ANI)