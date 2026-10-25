Congress leader KC Venugopal has demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calling for a massive INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on November 1 to demand free and fair elections and protect the democratic voting process in the country.

Congress Demands Resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday reiterated the party’s demand for Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Venugopal held a meeting with Rajasthan Congress leaders and workers ahead of the INDIA bloc rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that one million (10 lakh) people will participate in the mega rally. “By invoking the SIR, democracy has effectively been dismantled. The public is deeply angry with this system. This rally is not for any single individual or any specific political party; it is intended to protect the votes of the common citizens...One million people will march to Delhi,” he said.

Protest Plans and Internal Meetings

The Congress leader added, “All the senior leaders share this responsibility; we will all work together—all the leaders will work in unison. Every single day, the Election Commission introduces new amendments. Our agitation will continue until Gyanesh Kumar steps down and the electoral system is cleansed. Our objective is crystal clear: we demand free and fair elections." Ahead of the march, the INDIA bloc will conduct a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against CEC Kumar on October 30.

Senior Leadership Participation

Meanwhile, today, several senior leaders attended the Congress meeting, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and co-in-charge Poonam Paswan. Earlier on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

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