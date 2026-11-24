LG Manoj Sinha attended the annual Jhiri Mela in Jammu, honoring Baba Jitto. He emphasized the values of truth, hard work, and social justice, while encouraging youth to adopt modern agricultural practices and preserve local Dogra culture.

LG Manoj Sinha Pays Homage to Baba Jitto at Annual Jhiri Mela Event

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi at the annual Jhiri Mela in Jammu on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor mentioned that this annual fair is a living symbol of faith, cultural heritage and collective consciousness. He said the annual visit to Jhiri is a sacred pilgrimage, and the deep spiritual bond associated with the place reflects centuries of devotion and reverence towards Baba Jitto.

Highlighting the legacy of Baba Jitto, the Lieutenant Governor said that his life represents an enduring message of truth, courage and justice. He noted that Baba Jitto’s struggle was not merely about a crop but about protecting the dignity, rights and self-respect of every hard-working farmer. “His sacrifice continues to inspire society to stand against injustice and uphold respect for labour. Baba Jitto’s message also transcends caste, class and community and represents a shared national heritage,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the true tribute to Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi would be the creation of a society where no farmer is left alone in the struggle for rights and dignity. He called for a "whole of society approach" to ensure inclusive development and social justice. “We must build a society where every person receives respect, where social harmony endures, and where the benefits of development reach the last person in society. To contribute to a developed India, we must build a developed Jammu and Kashmir, and three values must always remain at its foundation – truth, hard work, and mutual respect.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the contributions of farmers in sustaining the nation and enriching its traditions. He highlighted the transformative impact of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in UT, noting progress in agriculture, horticulture and dairy sectors through modern infrastructure, diversification and market-orientated reforms. He urged farmers, particularly small and marginal cultivators, to adopt modern technology and align production with emerging market demands.

Highlighting the rich legacy of Dogra culture, the Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to take pride in their language, folk traditions and regional history. He encouraged the use of digital technologies to preserve and promote cultural heritage globally.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the administration is making continuous efforts to ensure the smooth and efficient organisation of the Jhiri Mela. On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor visited the exhibition stalls set up by government departments, agri-entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups and farmers. The event also featured a short play on Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi and captivating performances by artists showcasing the region's rich art and cultural heritage.