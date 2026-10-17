A leopard preying on pet dogs was captured in Palakkad, Kerala. In a separate incident in Uttarakhand, a woman was killed in a leopard attack. The Forest Department is working to capture the second leopard to ensure villagers' safety.

Leopard trapped in Kerala's Palakkad

A leopard was trapped in a cage installed by the Forest Department in the Akathethara area of Palakkad in Keralam around 3:30 AM on Saturday after repeatedly straying into residential areas and preying on pet dogs. The leopard had been entering residential areas, prompting the Forest Department to install the cage.

Woman killed in leopard attack in Uttarakhand

Earlier, in a separate case on October 10, a woman was killed in a leopard attack near Khandah village on the Srinagar-Pauri road in Uttarakhand. According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahatim Yadav, the incident took place between 5 am and 6 am on Friday. The victim, identified as Bina Devi, was cutting grass in a field near the village along with other women when the leopard attacked her.

After receiving information about the incident, forest department officials, including the local forester and forest guard, rushed to the spot.

DFO confirms cause of death

Speaking to ANI, DFO Yadav said, "A report was received that a woman named Bina Devi was killed by a leopard between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM. Upon receiving the information, our team—including the local forester and forest guard—immediately rushed to the site; I also arrived shortly thereafter with the full team. An examination of the deceased's body confirmed that she had been killed by a leopard."

He added that senior officials had been informed about the incident. A team has also been deployed to capture the leopard, with the safety of villagers being the top priority.