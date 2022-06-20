Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises

    A video of a Kerala sub-inspector named Arun Kumar courageously subduing a man armed with a machete is going viral, and netizens praise him for his bravery.

    Watch Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Alappuzha, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    A job in the police force or military service are considered to be the riskiest one. Even though they achieve a great reputation in society but the risk behind their job can never go unnoticed. They might have to fight with armed enemies and risk their lives for the nation.

    A video of a Kerala sub-inspector named Arun Kumar courageously subduing a man armed with a giant machete is doing rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop themselves from lauding the sub-inspector for his outstanding bravery.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters

    In the spine-chilling video, a man can be seen standing with his scooter on a roadside. As the police vehicle pulls up next to him, he suddenly takes out a giant machete from his scooter and starts attacking the police. The sub-inspector, however, courageously fought back even after getting injured from the man's attack. As the fight continues, both fells to the ground. The sub-inspector bravely fights off the attacker in no time and subdues him by pinning him down to the ground. People gathered on the spot, rushed to the scene, and helped the officer put the miscreant in the police vehicle. Take a look at the hair-raising video:

    The video went viral and grabbed the attention of many. Swati Lakra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, shared the video on her Twitter handle and captioned the video by saying that the sub-inspector is the real hero and praises him for his bravery.

    The hair-raising video was also shared on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the Kerala police. As per the posts by the Kerala police, the incident happened at around 6 pm on June at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The sub-inspector is identified as Arun Kumar and is in charge at Nooranad police station in Alappuzha. However, the officer sustained seven stitches on his fingers during the attack. The miscreant has also been identified as Sugathan.

    The video won the hearts of the internet, and netizens loaded the comment section with praises. Users applauded the sub-inspector and urged the authorities to award him for his courageous action.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: FOREST OFFICIALS RESCUE LEOPARD THAT FELL IN OPEN WELL

    ALSO READ: Indian Army’s cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well-tgy

    Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

    Reforms may look unfair, but PM Narendra Modi amid Agnipath protest

    'Reforms may look unfair, but...': PM Modi amid Agnipath protest

    Agnipath Scheme Exclusive Interview Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

    Exclusive! 'Agnipath has been in the works since almost 2 years'

    Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai insults PM, says 'Modi will die Hitler's death' snt

    Congress leader insults PM, says 'Modi will die Hitler's death'

    Agnipath scheme protests: Over 1200 people arrested; hundreds of FIRs registered snt

    Agnipath scheme protests: Over 1,200 people arrested; hundreds of FIRs registered

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde drb

    Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde?

    Watch Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well-tgy

    Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

    Reforms may look unfair, but PM Narendra Modi amid Agnipath protest

    'Reforms may look unfair, but...': PM Modi amid Agnipath protest

    Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining - gps

    Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon