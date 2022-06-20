Watch: Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises

A job in the police force or military service are considered to be the riskiest one. Even though they achieve a great reputation in society but the risk behind their job can never go unnoticed. They might have to fight with armed enemies and risk their lives for the nation.

A video of a Kerala sub-inspector named Arun Kumar courageously subduing a man armed with a giant machete is doing rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop themselves from lauding the sub-inspector for his outstanding bravery.

ALSO READ: Watch: Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters

In the spine-chilling video, a man can be seen standing with his scooter on a roadside. As the police vehicle pulls up next to him, he suddenly takes out a giant machete from his scooter and starts attacking the police. The sub-inspector, however, courageously fought back even after getting injured from the man's attack. As the fight continues, both fells to the ground. The sub-inspector bravely fights off the attacker in no time and subdues him by pinning him down to the ground. People gathered on the spot, rushed to the scene, and helped the officer put the miscreant in the police vehicle. Take a look at the hair-raising video:

The video went viral and grabbed the attention of many. Swati Lakra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, shared the video on her Twitter handle and captioned the video by saying that the sub-inspector is the real hero and praises him for his bravery.

The hair-raising video was also shared on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the Kerala police. As per the posts by the Kerala police, the incident happened at around 6 pm on June at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The sub-inspector is identified as Arun Kumar and is in charge at Nooranad police station in Alappuzha. However, the officer sustained seven stitches on his fingers during the attack. The miscreant has also been identified as Sugathan.

The video won the hearts of the internet, and netizens loaded the comment section with praises. Users applauded the sub-inspector and urged the authorities to award him for his courageous action.

ALSO READ: WATCH: FOREST OFFICIALS RESCUE LEOPARD THAT FELL IN OPEN WELL

ALSO READ: Indian Army’s cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra