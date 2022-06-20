Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

    A video of a leopard being rescued by forest officials from an open well in Maharashtra is going viral. Netizens are praising the team for their courageous action.

    Team Newsable
    Maharashtra, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    We always come across with many videos of animals being rescued by the forest officials after they get into traps. The rescue operations carried out by the forest officials are always spine-chilling to watch.

    In most cases, the forest officials need to tranquillize the wild animal for a safe rescue operation. But in some cases, tranquillizing is not an option; yet they successfully carry out the operation.

    One such video of a leopard rescue is doing rounds on social media. A leopard that fell into a well was rescued by the forest officials of Maharashtra. The video which is making rounds on social media, have left the netizens impressed and are applauding the team for their courageous action.

    The video shows a leopard trapped inside an open well while the forest department continues it efforts to rescue it. They manage to send a cage down the well for the leopard to jump in. As soon as the leopard enters the cage, the team starts pulling it up.

    The leopard in the cage can be seen frightened seeing the humans and can be seen growling furiously. However, with lots of hard work, the officials were successful in rescuing it. Take a look at the spine-chilling rescue operation video:

    Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on his Twitter handle. He captioned the video by saying the forest staff rescued a male leopard from an open well in Maharashtra. He also urged people to cover such open wells to avoid such trauma for the wild animals. The video went viral and gathered over 19K views and 950 likes in just two days of being online.

    The video gathered many praises from the netizens and applauded the forest official team for their timely action. A user stated it was a super work and the forest officials were really dedicated to their work. Another said it was an excellent job by the forest department staff and suggested that one should start educating the people on the need to close open wells by fencing them.

    A third user suggested that the government should provide subsidies for covering up such open wells for the farmers as 90% of farmers in Maharashtra are marginal, and their income does not help them feed themselves.

