The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh until June 2, following the death of his father. The bail was granted to allow him to perform customary rites. He is currently in custody in a terror funding case.

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh till June 2 on the grounds of the demise of his father. His father passed away at AIIMS Delhi in the intervening night of May 17 and 18.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Division Bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain granted interim bail to the MP after hearing an urgent plea moved before the court. Earlier, he was granted interim bail to meet his father in the hospital. Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi mentioned the matter before the Delhi High Court for urgent hearing of the plea. He prayed for interim bail for the purpose of the Appellant to conduct the burial and carry out the customary rites, and perform various ceremonies which are required to be performed by the Appellant.

Bail Conditions and Court Order

"The Court has heard the parties and perused the records. Accordingly, due to the demise of the Appellant's father, interim bail is granted to the Appellant until 2nd June, 2026," the Division Bench ordered on May 18.

The High Court imposed certain conditions while granting relief. It directed that Rashid would remain accompanied by at least two police officials in plain clothes during the entire period of interim bail. The police said officials shall accompany him from the beginning of the journey from the concerned jail till the time he returns from Srinagar. The Jail Superintendent is at liberty to nominate the police officials who shall accompany the Appellant. The court has also restricted his stay to only two specified addresses in Jammu and Kashmir during the interim bail period.

Background of the Case

Earlier, Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh was allowed by the Delhi High Court to meet his father in AIIMS. The high court directed the authorities to take him to AIIMS from Tihar Jail and then back to Tihar Jail on the same evening.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in connection with a terror funding case registered by the NIA. Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, along with Nishita Gupta, appeared for Rashid Engineer.

During earlier proceedings on April 17, the defence had informed the court that Rashid's father was seriously ill and hospitalised, seeking one-month interim bail on humanitarian grounds. On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Gautam Khazanchi had opposed the plea for interim on various grounds. However, it was suggested that custody parole could be granted to enable him to meet his father. Rashid had earlier also been granted custody parole to attend Lok Sabha sessions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)