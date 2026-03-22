LDF's Nedumangad candidate GR Anil is confident of winning with double the majority, citing strong public support for the left government's welfare and development work. He also predicts a third consecutive term for the LDF in Kerala.

Anil Confident of Doubling Victory Margin

LDF candidate from Nedumangad and State Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil expressed confidence of securing a larger victory margin in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that public support remains with the left government due to its welfare measures and development work.

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Speaking to ANI here, Anil said his interactions with voters over the past week indicate strong backing for the LDF. "I am very confident. Based on my experience over the past seven days, attending various programmes and interacting with different groups, I believe I will win this time with double the majority I secured in the last election," he said.

'People Benefited from LDF Govt Schemes'

Highlighting the government's performance, Anil stated, "The Left government has delivered on all its promises. We have set records in development as well as welfare measures. There is hardly a family or individual in Kerala that has not benefited from government schemes. People will not abandon a government that has stood with them."

He further added that the LDF is poised to return to power. "The LDF will form the government for a third term. As for who will be Chief Minister, that decision will be taken at the appropriate time. Our leadership is under Pinarayi Vijayan, who is leading us in this election," he said.

Criticism of Centre on LPG Supply

Addressing concerns over LPG supply, Anil criticised the Centre's handling of the situation. "The country is facing a serious gas shortage. People are anxious, while the Centre claims there is no issue. This attempt to deny reality will be exposed," he said, adding that restrictions on non-domestic supply are affecting multiple sectors in Kerala.

He said he has urged Union Minister Suresh Gopi to increase the allocation. "When the Centre restricts supply to just 20 per cent for non-domestic use, it affects every sector. That is why I met Union Minister Suresh Gopi and requested that Kerala's allocation be increased to 30-40 per cent so that businesses can at least function," he added.

Kerala Assembly Polls on April 9

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced today, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The main electoral contest in the state is expected between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also in the fray for the Assembly polls.