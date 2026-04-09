CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is heading towards a 'mammoth victory' in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, accusing the Congress and BJP of forming an 'unholy alliance'.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, expressing confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is heading towards a mammoth victory.

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Speaking to ANI, Viswam said we are getting reports that voters are pouring in to vote for LDF across the State. "We will see the victory of LDF once more. LDF is heading towards a mammoth victory. All over the state, we are getting reports that voters are pouring in to vote for LDF...The unholy alliance between Congress and BJP in Keralam has to be defeated," said Viswam.

He further appealed to the people to vote for LDF as it is the political force which will defend secularism and democracy. "My appeal to the people is to vote for LDF as it is the hope and it is the political force which will defend secularism, democracy, federalism and stand for the poor in the country..." he said.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections is underway in a single phase, with voters turning out across constituencies to decide the fate of candidates in the 140-member Legislative Assembly. The elections are being closely watched as a key political contest, with the UDF aiming to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power for the past decade. The BJP, meanwhile, is seeking to expand its presence in the state. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

'People Trust Us': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Earlier in the day, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, saying that the public trusts the ruling alliance.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kannur, Vijayan said that "false and communal propaganda" cannot defeat the LDF. "False propaganda cannot defeat the LDF. We always trust the people, and the people trust us. We have travelled with the people for the last ten years, and that journey must continue. We are with the people, and the people are with us. Communal propaganda cannot defeat us," he said.

Keralam Polls at a Glance

In the south-Indian state, over 2,6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. For a smooth voting process, 30,471 polling stations have been set up, out of which 119 are logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 are vote counting centres.