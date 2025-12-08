The Lawyers T-10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament was inaugurated in New Delhi in memory of Late Mohindar Kohli. The event, attended by judges and lawyers, celebrates unity and wellness, with nearly 900 lawyers participating in 76 teams.

The Lawyers T-10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament was inaugurated on Monday in a dignified and spirited ceremony attended by several sitting and retired Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Judges and former Judges of the Delhi High Court, senior advocates, bar leaders, and members of the wider legal fraternity.

Organised in memory of Late Mohindar Kohli, the event celebrated unity, wellness, and sporting enthusiasm within the legal community, featuring Mohindar Kohli, the mother of Justice Hima Kohli, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and Ms Neelu Kohli.

Held at the S-Block Auditorium of the Delhi High Court, the ceremony was marked by a warm atmosphere of camaraderie and reverence. Distinguished guests, senior members of the Bar, and association leaders graced the occasion, reflecting the collective admiration for the tournament and the legacy it honours.

Dignitaries Address the Gathering

Heartfelt Tribute from Justice Hima Kohli

Adding a profoundly personal and emotional touch to the event, Retired Justice Hima Kohli addressed the gathering with a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to the organisers, sponsors and participants for keeping her mother's memory alive through a meaningful initiative. She conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support and the spirit with which the tournament has been embraced.

Justice Vikram Nath Commends Initiative

Justice Vikram Nath, Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of India, also lauded the organisers, commending their efforts in bringing together the legal fraternity through such a dynamic and inclusive sporting event. He extended his best wishes to all participating teams, acknowledging the importance of physical activity and healthy competition for legal professionals.

Tournament Structure and Participation

With nearly 900 lawyers participating across 76 teams, the T-10 tournament stands as a testament to the growing emphasis on wellness and teamwork among legal professionals. Matches played in a nine-a-side format will begin on December 12, 2025, at the Lodhi Estate School Grounds and will progress through league stages, Pre-Quarter Finals, Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Final.

A Celebration of Sportsmanship and Legacy

Following the inauguration, Advocate Bharat Sharma, who sponsored and supported the tournament trophies, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "I love being a part of this tournament. Sports have always held a special place in my heart, and seeing the legal fraternity come together like this truly inspires me. We are all excited to take the field and play with passion and unity."

As the different teams prepare for the upcoming matches, the Lawyers T-10 Tournament promises not only exciting cricket but also a meaningful celebration of the Late Mohindar Kohli's cherished legacy, uniting the legal community through sportsmanship and shared purpose.