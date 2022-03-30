Witness in Malegaon blast case retracts statement, refuses to identify accused

Another witness has become hostile and refused to identify an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, which killed six people and injured over 100.

In court, another witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case repudiated his prior statement and refused to recognise one of the suspects, named Prasad Purohit, on Wednesday. He further claimed that he never provided Mumbai ATS with a statement.

The case's next hearing will take place on Thursday.

What is the 2008 Malegaon blast case?

On September 29, 2008, nearly 100 were injured, and six were killed when an explosive device affixed to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, a power-loom town in north Maharashtra.

As per the police, the motorbike was registered with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Singh Thakur's name; she was also arrested in 2008 over the case. Lt Col Purohit, who was in the Deolali Army cantonment area, was too arrested in the same case. The accused are being tried in accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws.

All seven accused, including Purohit, are facing charges under IPC sections pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy, and relevant provisions of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. All accused are out on bail.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni are the other accused in the case.

