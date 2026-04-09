Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged lawmakers in Goa to rise above personal interests, fulfill public aspirations with integrity, and strengthen democracy. He highlighted the pivotal role of young lawmakers in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

'Rise Above Personal Interests': Om Birla to Lawmakers

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged lawmakers to rise above personal and political interests, emphasising the importance of diligently and with integrity fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people they represent. He highlighted that elected representatives are entrusted with the mandate to translate public expectations into concrete actions, strengthen democratic institutions, and ensure governance that is transparent, inclusive, and responsive. Upholding citizens' trust, he noted, requires vision, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare--qualities essential for building a developed, equitable, and self-reliant nation. Birla made these remarks while inaugurating the First CPA India Region Zone VII Conference held here, according to a release.

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Speaking on the roles and responsibilities of young lawmakers, Birla highlighted their pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He emphasised that, as emerging leaders, they are entrusted with driving innovative policies, promoting inclusive development, and strengthening democratic institutions. Their energy, vision, and commitment to public welfare, he added, can play a transformative role in building a prosperous, self-reliant, and equitable India, ensuring sustainable growth and social progress for generations to come.

Evolving Role of Legislative Institutions

Sharing insights on the evolving role of legislative institutions in nation-building, Birla emphasised the importance of healthy competition among state legislatures in promoting public welfare and good governance. He noted that parliamentary democracy is globally recognised as the best system of governance and highlighted that the steady increase in voter turnout in every election since 1952 reflects India's enduring success as a vibrant democracy.

Harnessing Technology with Empathy

Emphasising the importance of research, innovation, and technology, Birla underlined that people's representatives must be adept at addressing citizens' issues by harnessing the transformative power of science and technology. He noted that in an era of advanced tools like artificial intelligence (AI), human sensitivity remains equally essential. He urged legislators to engage closely with the public, resolving their concerns with empathy and goodwill.

He stressed the importance of understanding legislative issues, rules, and procedures. He observed that those who actively participate in thoughtful discussions on policies and laws often emerge as prominent leaders in their states. He stressed that the more legislators familiarise themselves with legislative processes, the greater and more effective their participation will be in the House, the release noted.

CPA Zone VII: A Hub for Democratic Excellence

Birla appreciated Goa for its vibrant tourism, rich cultural heritage, and dynamic energy. He also highlighted the commitment of CPA Zone VII--which includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa--to democratic excellence and progressive governance. Emphasising the high expectations and aspirations of the people from their elected representatives, Birla underlined that strong legislative institutions will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking about the newly created Zone VII of the CPA India Region, which includes Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, Birla noted that while each state faces unique challenges, the spirit of public cooperation and collective effort has turned these challenges into opportunities for growth. He added that all states can benefit by sharing and adopting best practices from one another, especially in advancing coastal development.

He concluded his address by reaffirming the crucial role of collaboration, innovation, and democratic values in guiding India toward sustained growth and development.

Dignitaries Present

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant; Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson, Ram Shinde; and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar also addressed the occasion.

Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ganesh Gaonkar delivered the Welcome Address on the occasion, as per the release. Goa Legislative Assembly Deputy Chairman, Joshua D'Souza, delivered the Vote of Thanks. (ANI)