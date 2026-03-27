The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was completely blocked in Ramban after large boulders fell on the road. This followed an earlier landslide that had already blocked one side, causing major traffic jams and inconvenience for commuters.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blocked

Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was disrupted in Ramban on Thursday since the afternoon following the rolling down of big boulders on the down-tube (road) beside the bank of Chenab at Karol between Chanderkot Masjid and Jaiswal bridge.

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According to the SSP, Traffic, NHW, Raja Adil Hamid Ganai, the up-tube (road) on the hillside was already blocked since last night due to a landslide, after which the one-way traffic was diverted from the down-tube. But after the rolling down of boulders on the down tube this afternoon, the traffic was completely stopped. The blockage of traffic has caused huge traffic snarls on both ends of the blocked site and thus much inconvenience to the commuters and passengers. SSP, Raja Adil Hamid Ganai, said that the heavy machines are being used by the NHAI to break and remove the boulders from the down tube and the landslide debris from the up tube, which could take a few more hours to completely restore the traffic on the NH44.

Avalanches Disrupt Traffic in Gurez Valley

Earlier on Monday, vehicular movement in the Gurez Valley of north Kashmir was disturbed on Monday after two consecutive snow avalanches struck the vital 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez mountainous pass. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has mobilised specialised teams to the affected sites to clear the massive accumulation of snow and debris blocking the highway.

The two back-to-back snow avalanches striking the 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district severely disrupted traffic movement along the strategic route. Soon after the incident, snow clearance operations were performed by BRO's 56 RCC teams on a war footing to restore connectivity.

Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C this morning, with the mercury expected to reach a maximum of 17°C. The city is witnessing a generally cloudy sky, with light rain expected later in the day. Other major stations in the division show cooler conditions.