Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man gets 109 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting adopted girl in Pathanamthitta

    A man was jailed for 109 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his adopted daughter in Pathanamthitta. The fast-track court convicted the accused and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 6.25 lakhs

    Kerala: Man gets 109 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting adopted girl in Pathanamthitta rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A man was jailed for 109 years imprisonment for molesting his adopted daughter in Pathanamthitta. The fast-track court convicted the accused and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 6.25 lakhs. The 12-year-old girl was adopted by the accused and his wife after her parents died.

    In court, the prosecution argued that the person entrusted with taking care of her had committed the offense and should face the most severe punishment. All the evidence and statements were against the accused. The proposed punishment is 109 years in prison under the Indian Penal Code, POCSO sections, and Juvenile Justice Act. The aim is for the accused to endure the entire sentence as a consequence of their actions.

    During the investigation, it was found that the girl was subjected to a 14-month harassment. The eldest of three children from a deceased Tamil couple was subjected to sexual harassment. Thomas Samuel gained custody of the 12-year-old through the Child Welfare Committee, and she was raised by a childless couple in their home. It was during this time that the accused engaged in inappropriate behavior with the child.

    Later, Thomas Samuel returned the girl to the Child Welfare Committee when his wife became bedridden after a scooter accident. 

    According to the police, some years ago, the girl, along with her two siblings and paternal grandmother, was left abandoned by her parents. They were staying on the veranda of a local shop at that time.

    The incident of brutal torture and harassment surfaced when the girl, who had been adopted by another family, disclosed the trauma to her new family. The Pandalam police registered a case and conducted a thorough investigation into the matter.
     

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China snt

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra appointed as BJP state unit President AJR

    BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra appointed as BJP state unit President

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap AJR

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint anr

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023 decor: Classic lamps to glass jar lanterns, illuminate your home, public spaces ATG

    Diwali 2023 decor: Classic lamps to glass jar lanterns, illuminate your home, public spaces

    Bandra Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhaatia movie gets a good start rkn

    Bandra Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhaatia movie gets a good start

    Biryani to Paneer Tikka: 7 popular lunch dishes for Diwali vma

    Biryani to Paneer Tikka: 7 popular lunch dishes for Diwali

    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    Diwali 2023: Perfect gemstone as per your zodiac sign RKK

    Diwali 2023: Perfect gemstone as per your zodiac sign

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon