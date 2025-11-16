Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleged she was humiliated, abused, and thrown out of her family home by brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aide Sanjay Yadav after she questioned the RJD's poor performance in Bihar polls.

Rohini Acharya's Explosive Allegations

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday echoed the pain of a woman wronged, alleging that she was humiliated, abused, and threatened by her family members. She sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries.

In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper. Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini.," she wrote. कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी .. कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

However, there has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding Rohini's allegations. The comments come at a time when political developments in Bihar are drawing heightened public attention, as the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House.

Tejashwi and Aide Accused of Expulsion

Hours after announcing her decision to "quit politics" and "disown" her family, Acharya claimed on Saturday that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide RJD MP Sanjay Yadav have "thrown" her out of the family. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

Claiming that the party leadership don't want to take responsibility for the defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, Rohini Acharya said that when she called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, she was "thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit". "They don't want to take any responsibility... The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she said.

Context: RJD's Poll Performance

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Widening Cracks in Lalu's Political Dynasty

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced her intention to "quit" politics and "disown" her family, taking all "blame" for the party's poor performance in the polls. With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

The development has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics, with many speculating about the future of the Lalu family's political dynasty. Rohini's allegations have also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the RJD and the role of family members in the party. (ANI)