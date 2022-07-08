Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lalu Prasad’s health condition improves, daughter Misa Bharti shares photo

    Misa Bharti, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, uploaded a picture of him in the hospital on Friday, saying his health has improved since he was hospitalised on Wednesday.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav s health condition improves daughter Misa Bharti shares photo
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's health is improving, according to his daughter Misa Bharti. Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti stated that Lalu, who is receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, can now sit on his own and stand with assistance.

    "Lalu ji can now sit up from his bed. Can stand with assistance. Lalu ji's health has much improved..." Misa Bharti remarked this while posting two images of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief. "Lalu ji's condition has much improved as a result of your morale and prayers. Please do not listen to rumours. Please remember him in your prayers," she added.

    In the pictures shared by Misa, Lalu is seen sitting on a chair with fractures in his shoulder and arms visible.

    Lalu Yadav was airlifted to AIIMS on Wednesday night after being treated at a private hospital in Patna for several fractures sustained in a fall at Rabri Devi's residence. Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP and MBBS, followed the 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister.

    Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh contacted RJD leader and Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about his father's health.  Lalu Yadav, who is on bail in the fodder scam charges, gained permission from the Jharkhand High Court last month to fly overseas, preferably to Singapore, for a kidney transplant.

