BJP's Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal expressed concern over the Lalu Yadav family feud, urging Lalu and Rabri to intervene after Rohini Acharya quit politics. Acharya alleged she was abused and ousted by Tejashwi Yadav for questioning RJD's poll loss.

BJP expresses concern over Yadav family feud

Following Rohini Acharya's announcement of quitting politics and disowning her family, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal expressed his concern over the situation, stating that the Lalu Yadav family "should not be broken up like this" after the assembly elections. Jaiswal, while urging the intervention of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, also voiced support for Acharya, emphasising that it is inappropriate to see someone who once donated her kidney to Lalu Yadav being treated poorly. "Through social media and TV, I saw the manner in which Rohini Acharya was insulted. I would not like to speak much about their family matter, but I would like to urge Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi that a family should not break like this. Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to save Lalu Yadav's life. Today, she is facing this. It is not right. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi should see this," Jaiswal told ANI here.

Rohini Acharya alleges she was 'thrown out' by Tejashwi Yadav

According to Acharya, she was "thrown out" of her family by Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav, and his close aide MP Sanjay Yadav. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she raised questions regarding the party's defeat in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. "I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

She further alleged that the party leadership did not want to take responsibility for the election loss. "When I called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, I was thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she added.

In the recent Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed to secure only 25 seats out of the 243-member House, despite contesting over 140 constituencies.

Cracks in Yadav family widen

Earlier on November 15, Acharya posted on X, making allegations against the RJD MP, saying, "I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.

This is the second member who has their ties severed with the Yadavs, pointing to cracks within the family widening. Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life. Tej Pratap later launched his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD). (ANI)