Shimla leaders, led by MLA Harish Janartha, paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary. Janartha hailed his legacy and also addressed the city's ongoing encroachment dispute, vowing to find a solution.

Tributes Paid to Lala Lajpat Rai in Shimla

On the death anniversary of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, leaders, officials, and others paid floral tributes at the leader's statue located in Shimla on Monday and recalled his invaluable contributions to India's independence movement.

MLA Harish Janartha said Lala Lajpat Rai, remembered as one of the tallest figures of the freedom struggle, sacrificed his life on this day while fighting against British rule. Marking the solemn occasion, Janartha said the nation continues to draw strength and inspiration from Rai's legacy. Speaking to the media after the tribute ceremony, MLA Harish Janartha said, "Lala Lajpat Rai was also known as 'Sher-e-Punjab'. He was among the most courageous, fearless and inspirational leaders of the Indian freedom movement." He added that Rai's ideology was filled with "passion and patriotism", which still motivates the youth with energy and confidence.

MLA Addresses Local Encroachment Dispute

During the interaction, Janartha also commented on the ongoing dispute between the Municipal Corporation and local traders over alleged encroachment in the city. He stated that a meeting would be held with both parties to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

MLA Janartha said, "Merchants will be urged not to engage in overhanging, and they must comply with the High Court's directions. The Municipal Corporation will also be asked to remove encroachments. We will move forward with consensus so that no one suffers losses." He further said that the government had already ordered the creation of vending zones at the earliest to reduce congestion in the city and ensure that only licensed vendors operate. (ANI)