Following a deadly car blast near the Red Fort that killed eight people, Delhi's Lal Quila Metro station will remain closed on Nov 12. The NIA has taken over the probe, considering it a possible terror act, as security is heightened.

Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12, Delhi Metro said on Tuesday. In a post on X, metro operator said that all other stations are functional as normal. "Please follow our social media channels for further updates."

NIA Takes Over Probe into Possible Terror Act

On Monday, the blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, killed eight people and left several others injured. Central agencies, including the NIA, have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed the case to the NIA. The NIA will now take the lead on the wider investigation under relevant counter-terrorism laws.

After the conclusion of the first round of meetings, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA, considering it a possible act of terror. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the nature and links of the explosion. Security was tightened across several states after the explosion, and the government has not ruled out any theory while pursuing leads aggressively. All agencies have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive probe into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

High-Level Security Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review into the car explosion near the Red Fort and directed security agencies to "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, saying those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies."

Key Officials Attend Meeting

Shah's direction came during the first round of the security review meeting, which he chaired at his residence on Tuesday morning. The meeting at the Home Minister's residence was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually. (ANI)