Led by Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress's 'Samay Parivartanor Yatra' in Lakhimpur saw protests with slogans against 'land and cattle thieves.' Gogoi accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of selling tribal land, running syndicates, and failing the youth.

The streets of Lakhimpur echoed with slogans of "Down with land thieves" and "Down with cattle thieves." As the "Samay Parivartanor Yatra" (Journey for Change) led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi reached Lakhimpur district on Friday, thousands of Congress leaders and workers gathered eagerly to catch a glimpse of him. Gogoi also led a foot march through the town. During the march, slogans such as "Land thieves resign," "Down with land thieves," and "Down with cattle thieves" filled the air. Supporters carried banners and posters with slogans like "Long live Gaurav Gogoi," "Long live Congress," "Long live Rahul Gandhi," "Long live Mallikarjun Kharge," "Stop the cattle syndicate," "Land thieves resign," "BJP beware," and slogans against Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi levels series of allegations against BJP govt

Addressing thousands of people, Gaurav Gogoi said, "Our yatra is called the 'Journey for Change - Save Land, Save Identity.' Why must we save land? Today, this is a serious question. If an ordinary person seeks land under the Basundhara scheme, they do not receive it. Annual land pattas remain annual. But information about available land under Basundhara reaches the Chief Minister's wife, who is then advised where to purchase land. When common people apply, details of their land holdings become known, and the next day pressure is created on locals to sell their land."

He alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma has sold nearly 40,000 bighas of tribal land to Adani, Ambani, and Patanjali. He said the land belonged to the Bodo, Rabha, and Karbi communities.

Claims of betraying tribal communities and leaders

He called the Chief Minister anti-tribal, stating that during the Congress government under Tarun Gogoi, tribal communities were empowered and given development councils and autonomy. He further alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma does not respect tribal leaders and betrayed leaders like Sarbananda Sonowal by removing him from office. He accused the government of betraying six communities over promises of Scheduled Tribe status.

He also alleged that the Bengali community in Assam is being forced to be labelled as "Bangladeshi," claiming that society is being divided for political gain.

Gogoi said Assam consistently ranks low in healthcare and education but ranks high in opening liquor shops. "What could be more shameful than this?" he asked, adding that every citizen now bears a debt of ₹40,000 and that the government is trying to repay debts through revenue from liquor sales.

He said due to a lack of employment in Assam, youth are migrating to Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Arunachal Pradesh, yet they do not feel secure there either.

Accusations of rampant corruption and women's safety issues

He accused BJP leaders of running coal and sand syndicates and being involved in repeated scams related to areca nut, coal, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and even cases involving misconduct against women.

He said a government that promotes the slogan "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" is disrespecting women.

Referring to the suicide of PWD engineer Yoshita Das, he alleged that women are not treated with respect and that police are being instructed not to register cases, particularly those filed by women.

He further alleged that Assam Police is being used as a political tool and is failing to serve the people.

"A particular family is taking over Assam's land," he said, adding, "History says no uncle is greater than the nation; today we say no aunt is greater than the nation."

He criticised the closure of government schools and the poor conditions of government hospitals.

Criticism over PM Modi's visit and high airfares

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Gogoi said that ordinary people cannot afford air travel as ticket prices range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, and even a cup of tea at airports is extremely expensive. He claimed airports are in worse condition than railway stations and that flights are frequently cancelled.

Yatra faces alleged obstruction by BJP supporters

Upon entering Lakhimpur district, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi began the day's program by offering prayers at Padumoni Than. Along with former APCC President Bhupen Bora, he also visited Lakhimpur Medical College during the yatra.

However, while visiting the medical college, some alleged BJP supporters attempted to obstruct Gaurav Gogoi and Congress workers, creating an unpleasant situation and allegedly attempting to attack party members. Bhupen Bora strongly condemned the incident, stating that the BJP is frightened by the rise of Congress and is deliberately creating disruptions.

In the evening, the yatra proceeded to Panigaon in Lakhimpur, where Gaurav Gogoi addressed a large public rally, concluding the day's program. The event was attended by AICC Secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan, MP Rakibul Hussain, former MP Ranee Narah, senior vice president Ghan Burhagohain, senior leader Dr Jayaprakash Das, and several other senior Congress leaders and workers. (ANI)