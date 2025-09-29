Authorities in Leh, Ladakh, continue to enforce prohibitions under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, after violence on September 24 left four dead and around 90 injured. Forty-four people, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, have been arrested.

Leh (Ladakh): Prohibitions under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 continue to be imposed in Leh following the violence on September 24. Assembling five or more persons is prohibited in the district; no procession, rally, or march is to be carried out without prior written approval. Security personnel remain deployed across Leh.



People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, “Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

Among those arrested is Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist and advocate for the implementation of the 6th Schedule in Ladakh. He had been on a hunger strike, which he ended just as the violence broke out.

'Later on September 26, the police fired during the protests, leading to the deaths. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently being held in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. He has been accused of inciting violence. A day earlier, the JKPCC President, Tariq Hameed Karra, addressed the Ladakh protests.

Speaking to mediapersons, he claimed that this ongoing agitation is a result of five years of deceit and unfulfilled commitments.

"The current agitation is a result of the deceit of the last five years and the unfulfillment of commitments..." Karra told reporters.

During the discussion of the Ladakh agitation and its resulting violence, Karra alleged that the current protesters were the same individuals who had celebrated the abrogation of Article 370 and had been utilised by the government during that time.

"Today, we want to address a very sensitive and nationally significant issue: the situation in Ladakh. Four people have already died, and around 90 have been injured... Those protesting against the Government of India and local administration are the same individuals who were used by the government during the abrogation of Article 370. They were happy when Article 370 was abrogated..." said Karra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)