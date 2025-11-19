Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta is hopeful of a swift resolution to talks with the Centre after a draft proposal was submitted by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The Centre will now decide based on the draft to maintain peace in the region.

LG Hopeful of Swift Resolution

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday expressed hope for a swift resolution of the dialogues between the Central government and members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) over the 29-page draft proposal submitted by them. In his interaction with ANI, the Ladakh LG said that the Central government had asked the bodies to submit a draft, and that, based on that draft, the Centre will make a decision with the objective of maintaining a peaceful environment in the region. "As discussed earlier, the Central government had asked the body to submit a draft, which has now been submitted. Based on that draft, the Centre will make its decision to maintain a peaceful environment in the region. In the next meeting between the Centre and the LAB, we hope to reach a conclusion in this regard," said Gupta.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dialogue Resumes on Four-Point Agenda

This development follows the resumption of dialogue between the Central government and members of LAB and KDA on October 24, focusing on a four-point agenda: statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under Schedule VI of the Constitution, reservation safeguards, and the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) imposed on activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The issues were deliberated during an almost two-hour meeting between senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and a nine-member delegation, comprising three representatives each from LAB and KDA, along with Ladakh MP Mohd Haneefa Jan. Haneefa Jan, who was part of the nine-member delegation, told ANI that the talks were held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides showing willingness to continue engagement. "We had a constructive discussion on all four points. There was mutual understanding on the need to safeguard Ladakh's identity and ensure justice and fair representation for its people," Haneefa said.

Details of the Discussion

On the first two issues, statehood and inclusion in Schedule VI, the delegation reiterated that these were essential for protecting Ladakh's land, culture, and employment rights.

On the reservation issue, both sides agreed to hold further deliberations soon to arrive at a mutually acceptable formula ensuring fair opportunities for all communities.

The delegation also raised Sonam Wangchuk's case, urging the government to withdraw the NSA imposed on him, terming it vital for restoring public trust and fostering consensus in the region.

Context for Renewed Talks

These meetings came as part of renewed engagement after months of deadlock between the Centre and Ladakh's two major socio-political coalitions -- the LAB and the KDA.

The dialogue resumed following the MHA's October 17 announcement of a judicial inquiry into the September 24 Leh violence, which left four dead and over 80 injured, fulfilling one of the preconditions set by LAB and KDA to return to the table. Haneefa described the meeting as "a positive step forward", expressing optimism that continued dialogue on the four-point agenda would help chart a lasting solution for Ladakh's constitutional and governance concerns. (ANI)