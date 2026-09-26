Political leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari paid tribute to social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary, hailing his contributions to women's education, widow remarriage, and social justice.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer and educator Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to women's education, widow remarriage, social justice and the advancement of human dignity.

Congress Honours Vidyasagar's Legacy

Kharge, in a post on X, described Vidyasagar as an iconic social reformer who championed women’s rights and widow remarriage, saying his determined efforts helped reshape society and advance the dignity and status of women. “On his birth anniversary, we pay tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar — an iconic social reformer who championed women’s rights and widow remarriage. His determined efforts helped reshape society and advance the dignity and status of women,” Kharge said.

He also highlighted Vidyasagar's contributions as a philosopher, educator, publisher, rationalist, philanthropist and polymath, and said his work for the Bengali language and culture continues to inspire generations.

The Congress, in a separate post, remembered Vidyasagar as a pioneering reformer, educator and champion of social justice, highlighting his lifelong efforts towards women's rights, education and equality. “Remembering Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary, a pioneering reformer, educator and champion of social justice. His lifelong struggle for women’s rights, education and equality transformed Indian society. His courage, compassion and progressive vision continue to inspire generations,” the party wrote in a post on X.

Tributes from Union Cabinet

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Vidyasagar, stating, “Remembering a distinguished social reformer and one of the pillars of Bengal Renaissance Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Ji on his birth anniversary.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vidyasagar devoted his life to knowledge, social justice and human dignity. He recalled Vidyasagar's advocacy of women's education, noting that he established schools for girls and worked to expand access to learning. “On the birth anniversary of Shri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Ji, I pay my humble tributes to a towering social reformer, educator, and humanitarian who devoted his life to the cause of knowledge, social justice, and human dignity. A tireless advocate of women’s education, he established schools for girls and expanded access to learning. His leadership in the movement for widow remarriage and his opposition to child marriage and polygamy reflected his unwavering commitment to a more just and compassionate society. He also made enduring contributions to the Bengali language and script. His life and ideals continue to inspire us to build a society founded on the values of equality, compassion, and human dignity, ” Singh wrote on X.

A Pioneer of Social Reform

Born on September 26, 1820, in West Bengal, Vidyasagar was an educator and social reformer who played a prominent role in 19th-century social reform. He studied at Sanskrit College in Calcutta and received the title “Vidyasagar”. He later became principal of Sanskrit College and promoted the study of English while opening the institution to students from lower castes. He also campaigned for widow remarriage and worked to promote girls' education, while opposing child marriage and polygamy. (ANI)