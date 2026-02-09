A VVGNLI perception-based study shows widespread positivity and trust in the new Labour Codes from both workers and employers. The findings suggest the codes will improve working conditions, social security, and ease of doing business in India.

An independent perception-based study conducted by the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), Noida, reflects deepening trust and widespread positivity among workers and employers in the implementation of the Labour Codes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment," The study, titled 'The Implementation of Labour Codes, Perception-based Analysis,' indicates broad acceptance and convergence of views across stakeholders. It presents the Labour Codes as a credible reform framework that balances labour protection with economic efficiency, institutional logic, and stakeholder acceptance. "The survey findings suggest that workers and employers perceive the Labour Codes as contributing to improved ease of living and ease of doing business, strengthened social security, modernised labour relations, and simpler, more streamlined compliance systems," the Ministry added. Ministry further added that the assessment by VVGNLI focused on the initial phase of implementation of the Labour Codes, recognising that the Codes constitute a structural reform whose outcomes are progressive and unfold over time.

Study Methodology and Objectives

Key highlights of the VVGNLI study for the purposes of the study, workers' perceptions were captured through one-on-one interviews and focused group discussions. Employers' perspectives were drawn from leading chambers of commerce, employer federations, and industry associations, representing large industrial groups, MSMEs, and small enterprises.

The Ministry said that the objective of the survey-based study was to assess awareness and understanding of the Labour Codes and their enforcement mechanisms among workers and employers.

Key Survey Findings

Workers' Perceptions

The study reveals a broadly positive outlook among workers regarding the transformative potential of the Labour Codes. Around 60% of workers believe overall working conditions will improve, with 63% expecting better regulation of working hours and 60% anticipating enhanced rest periods and leave practices. About 66% of workers believe that safety, transport, and monitoring requirements will improve protection for women workers, while 63% feel that mandatory safety equipment and protective measures will strengthen workplace conditions."

Ministry of Labour & Employment Ministry added that Nearly 64% of workers foresee improved income security through wage transparency and timely payments, while 54% expect better wage payment timeliness. On social security, 68% of workers welcome e-Shram and Welfare Boards for easier access, and 63% see greater portability for contract, migrant, and gig workers. These findings reflect growing confidence among workers in the Labour Codes' ability to improve workplace standards and social protection.

Employers' Perspectives

Ministry added that Employers have expressed strong support for the Labour Codes, particularly with regard to regulatory clarity, flexibility, and operational efficiency. Employers prioritise workforce flexibility, with 76% viewing it as vital for sustainability. About 64% consider fixed-term employment suitable for their business models, and 64% expect timely wage rules to promote discipline. "Strong backing exists for digital tools (71%) and uniform state implementation (73%). Nearly 75% favour a phased rollout, while 74% support a facilitative enforcement model. Around 73% predict long-term compliance simplification. About 62% agree that social security coverage for workers will expand. Nearly 73% believe that the Labour Codes will simplify compliance requirements.

Government's Commitment to Sustained Labour Reforms

Government's Commitment to Sustained Labour Reforms," the Ministry said in a statement. The Ministry of Labour & Employment views these findings as validation of the progressive and consultative design of the Labour Codes, enacted during 2019-2020 and notified nationwide on 21st November 2025.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, stated, "These findings underscore the Labour Codes' objective of promoting social security for all, decent work, formalisation, and inclusive and sustainable growth in India's diverse labour market."

"The Government remains committed to strengthening implementation through capacity building, awareness campaigns, and phased state-level roll-out, ensuring that the benefits of the Labour Codes continue to reach workers and employers across the country," the Minister added. (ANI)