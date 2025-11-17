RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha slammed Akhilesh Yadav's 'vote theft' allegations in Bihar as 'pointless.' UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also attacked the SP chief. Kushwaha confirmed Nitish Kumar will remain CM following the NDA's victory.

Kushwaha Slams 'Pointless' Vote Theft Allegations

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his "vote theft" allegations in the Bihar Assembly election, saying that if there had been theft, people would have spoken up. The RLM chief further added that the issue of "vote theft" has become "pointless."

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said, "The people they are talking about aren't saying anything at all. If there had been theft, people would have spoken up. These people should understand that this is a pointless issue. If they continue to push such an issue, this is the ruin they'll face. If they're still not in their senses, then their God is their master."

Asked who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar, he said, "This is final. Nitish Kumar is going to be the Chief Minister again."

UP Deputy CM Echoes Criticism

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav over the latter's "vote theft" allegations in the Bihar Assembly election, accusing him of making "false allegations" and not learning from his "friend" and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking with ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the people of Bihar started the "end of casteism and nepotism", and Akhilesh Yadav will meet the same fate in Uttar Pradesh.

"Akhilesh Yadav has not learned from his friend Rahul Gandhi. He is making false allegations, running fake PDA, nepotism, all this cannot be tolerated in Bihar, neither jungle raj, katta raj was tolerated in Bihar, nor will riot raj, goonda raj, and rule of criminals continue in Uttar Pradesh," Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

"Bihar has started the end of casteism and nepotism, now the country will move ahead on the path of development, and Akhilesh Yadav should prepare to go to Saifai," he added. He further said that there's no "future of politics of nepotism, casteism and hooliganism" in the country.

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Electoral Conspiracy'

Following Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, Akhilesh Yadav blamed SIR for the failure of the opposition alliance. He termed the SIR as an "electoral conspiracy", asserting that after Bihar, it would not be possible in other states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, or any other state.

"The game that the SIR played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else, because this electoral conspiracy has now been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game," Yadav posted on X.

NDA Registers Landslide Victory in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA has secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats and RLM: 4 seats, while Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat. IIP won 1 seat and AIMIM won 5 seats.

The NDA's victory is attributed to Nitish Kumar's welfare schemes, including the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which provided ₹10,000 to 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory as a win for good governance and development. (ANI)