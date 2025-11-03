Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced Kurukshetra's rapid development with a Rs. 250 crore sanction from PM Modi. Key projects include a Ring Road, the Anubhav Kendra, and the city's makeover on a Mahabharata theme for the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav.

Kurukshetra Set for Major Development Boost

Considering the increasing number of devotees visiting Kurukshetra, the work on the proposed Ring Road project in the holy city is progressing rapidly. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is almost complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs. 250 crore for the development of Kurukshetra, giving a new identity to the sacred city, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said.

Fulfilling a Vision for Global Recognition

The Chief Minister said that during a public rally held in Kurukshetra in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, should receive global recognition. Acting on this vision, the State Government has implemented several initiatives to give Kurukshetra international prominence.

Today, the holy land attracts a large number of tourists and devotees not only from across India but also from abroad. The Gita Jayanti Mahotsav has now earned worldwide recognition. He further stated that the city is being developed in a grand and attractive manner. The Anubhav Kendra at Jyotisar, based on the epic events of the Mahabharata era, is almost complete.

International Gita Mahotsav and PM's Visit

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurukshetra on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Hind Di Chadar Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and will also participate in the International Gita Mahotsav. The Chief Minister said that this year, the Ministry of External Affairs is playing a special role in organizing the International Gita Mahotsav. Invitations have been sent to 24 countries through the Ministry.

Themed Development and Tourism Circuits

Responding to a query regarding the Government of India's Krishna Circuit project aimed at promoting tourism, the Chief Minister said that Kurukshetra is no longer just a pilgrimage site but is emerging as a global centre of attraction. Under this project, along with Kurukshetra, plans are also underway for the restoration of Pinjore Gardens in Pinjore and the beautification of Tikkar Tal.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said that the sacred city is being adorned on the Mahabharata theme. Major intersections are being named after characters from the Mahabharata, and murals depicting scenes from the epic are being created across the city. This will allow visiting devotees and tourists to experience the legendary events of that era in a vivid and immersive manner. (ANI)