'March for Unity' Honours Pulwama Martyrs

A 'March for Unity' was organised by the civil society of Trehgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in a heartfelt tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Children also participated in the march held on Saturday to express solidarity and remembrance of the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. Residents gathered to honour the fallen security personnel and to send out a message of peace and unity.

Calls for Peace and Condemnation of Terrorism

Participants carried placards and raised slogans condemning terrorism. Bilawal Ahmed, who took part in the march, said the rally aimed to express shared grief and promote harmony. "The aim of this rally is to show that we share the sorrow of the Pulwama attack. We are against this. Our message is to live with peace," he said.

Another member of the civil society said that February 14 is observed as a "Black Day" in memory of the attack and condemned Pakistan for what he termed a "cowardly act". "Everyone knows that on February 14, 2019, Pakistan did a cowardly act. Today we are remembering a Black Day for that. The purpose of gathering here is that whatever cowardly acts of Pakistan come in front of us, we will be ready to give a befitting reply to them. Pakistan should forget about Kashmir," the member said.

Remembering the 2019 Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019.

The convoy comprised 78 buses, carrying approximately 2,500 personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber.

Official Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Lethpora in Pulwama to pay tribute to 40 CRPF personnel. Senior officials of the CRPF, civil administration, and security forces paid tributes to the jawans. (ANI)