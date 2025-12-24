The victim's mother in the 2017 Unnao rape case expressed anger and vowed to approach the Supreme Court after former MLA Kuldeep Sengar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court. She cited safety concerns for her family and demanded justice.

Victim's Family Vows to Challenge Bail in Supreme Court

After former MLA Kuldeep Sengar was granted bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the victim's mother expressed her anger, calling for the cancellation of his bail and vowing to take the matter to the Supreme Court. She spoke out about the safety concerns for her family, citing the killing of her husband and threats to other relatives.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's mother said, "His bail should be cancelled. That is what will bring us Justice... The judge didn't give us any time. He said what he had to and then returned back to his chamber... My husband was killed. My son-in-law is in danger. My brother-in-law is in jail. We are not safe... We will go to the Supreme Court."

High Court Grants Sengar Bail

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court granted bail (suspension of sentence) to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. He was convicted by a Delhi CBI court in a minor's rape case and was serving a life sentence. Division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

Sengar to Remain in Custody

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was awarded a 10-year sentence in that case.

Bail Conditions Imposed

While granting bail, the High Court has directed that Sengar will not go into the 5-kilometre area where the victim resides in Delhi. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members.

Arguments from Sengar's Counsel

Senior advocate N Hariharan, alongwith Advocate SP M Tripathi, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. It was submitted that Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not a public servant. It was also submitted that the age of the victims is in dispute, as it is different in different documents. In this situation, the medical report on her age should be considered. (ANI)