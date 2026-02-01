Kuki Women's Human Rights Organisation protested in Churachandpur against Kuki-Zo MLAs joining the Manipur govt, accusing them of betrayal. The protest, demanding a separate administration, turned violent with clashes against security forces.

Kuki Women Protest MLAs Joining Manipur Govt

The Kuki Women's Human Rights Organisation held a protest in Churachandpur on Friday against Kuki-Zo MLAs' participation in the formation of the Manipur Government. The rally kicked off from Koite Playground to The Wall of Remembrance near Peace ground, where a program was organised with leaders from KWOHR, ITLF and others The protesters chanted slogans, including: "Nemcha: Step Down, Down, LM Khaute: Down, Down, Down, Ngursanglur: Down, Down, Down, and we want a separate administration, don't play with our Blood," among others.

The KWOHR spokesperson, Rebecca Haokip, speaking to ANI, stated that in May 2023, the Ten (10) Kuki Zo MLAs and the SoO groups proposed a demand for separate administration as a Union Territory, including Legislative powers. But now they have misled the public by joining the Manipur government, with Nemcha Kipgen appointed as Deputy Chief Minister.

The protest was specifically triggered by the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho. Anger erupted as the protesters opposed three Kuki Zomi MLAs joining the Manipur Government, with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and two others, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, reportedly due to be sworn in. Vehemently opposing the recent joining of the Manipur government by three of their MLAs, out of ten, staged a massive protest demanding justice.

Unrest Erupts in Tuibong

The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks. However, when the security forces were reluctant to comply, confrontations escalated side by side with stone pelting, while others burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

Security Forces Respond with Teargas, Lathi Charge

Assam Rifles officials, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to calm the situation, but initial attempts yielded little success. Eventually, security forces temporarily retreated but maintained positions, while the protesters pressed forward. Throughout the night, teargas shelling continued intermittently as the mob regrouped several times after dispersal. At around 11:00 pm, security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to push back the mob. However, the situation remained volatile as the mob once again regrouped and resumed attacks on the forces.

New Manipur Cabinet Sworn In

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party Manipur Legislature Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administering the oath of office at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Imphal. Senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, joining the new state cabinet following the formal withdrawal of President's Rule.

BJP workers gathered at the party headquarters in Imphal to celebrate the appointment of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party and the next Chief Minister of Manipur. (ANI)