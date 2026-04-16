BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP, calling Tejasvi Surya's comparison of Telangana's formation to India's Partition 'foolish.' He demanded an apology and criticised Telangana's BJP and Congress MPs for their silence on the matter.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao strongly criticised BJP leaders, alleging that they once again displayed their "hatred" towards the formation of Telangana on the floor of Parliament. He said the party has no respect for the identity of Telangana and condemned the comparison of the state's formation with the Partition of India as "utterly foolish" and arrogant.

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According to a release, KTR expressed anger over Telangana MPs remaining silent despite such remarks being made in Parliament. He said the people of Telangana are closely observing how their self-respect is being compromised in Delhi.

'An Insult to Telangana's Self-Respect'

He accused BJP leaders of repeatedly insulting the self-respect of Telangana people and the sacrifices of martyrs who fought for statehood. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Tejasvi Surya, he alleged, BJP leaders have consistently demonstrated anti-Telangana sentiments.

KTR emphasised that Telangana was not formed as a result of anyone's mercy or charity, but through decades of struggle and the sacrifices of thousands of youth. He said comparing a democratic movement for statehood with a tragic event like Partition exposes the BJP's "regressive mindset." He warned that no one has the right to hurt the sentiments of Telangana people.

KTR Slams MPs for Silence

He also criticised eight BJP MPs from Telangana for remaining silent when their fellow MP allegedly made derogatory remarks. KTR said it was "shameful" that even Congress MPs from the state did not condemn the comments.

He questioned how these MPs would answer the people after failing to defend Telangana's dignity in Parliament, the release stated.

Apology Demanded from Tejasvi Surya, BJP

KTR demanded that Tejasvi Surya immediately withdraw his remarks and issue an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana. He also called on the BJP as a party to apologise, warning that failure to do so would be seen as endorsement of Surya's comments as the party's official stance.

These remarks come after Tejasvi Surya compared the division of Andhra Pradesh (formation of Telangana) to the partition of India. (ANI)